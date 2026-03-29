‘Illatharasi’ Scheme to Be Highlight of DMK Manifesto, Says Stalin

Chennai, Mar 29:

In a major push to attract women voters ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister and M K Stalin on Sunday announced a new flagship initiative titled the “Illatharasi” scheme, describing it as one of the key highlights of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) election manifesto.

Under the proposed scheme, eligible homemakers from non-income-tax-paying households will be provided with coupons worth ₹8,000 to purchase essential household appliances. According to the manifesto, beneficiaries can use the coupons to buy items such as televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and mixies.

The DMK leadership said the scheme is designed to ease the financial burden on families while improving access to basic home utilities, particularly among lower- and middle-income households. In addition to new purchases, the scheme also allows beneficiaries to exchange old appliances at designated stores, further enhancing its appeal.

“Illatharasi” scheme is aimed at strengthening the party’s outreach among women, a key voter segment in Tamil Nadu. With a focus on practical household support, the initiative complements existing welfare measures such as financial assistance schemes for women.

Emphasising its importance, M K Stalin said the scheme would stand out as a signature promise of the DMK in the upcoming elections, reinforcing the party’s commitment to welfare-driven governance.