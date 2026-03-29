Kerala polls: Cong leader reiterates ‘BJP-CPI(M) deal’ allegation

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29:

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday reiterated the party’s previous allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI(M) are engaged in a “deal” in the run-up to the Assembly election in the state on April 9.

Chennithala said, “Yes, there is a deal between the BJP and the CPI(M). Actually, the deal is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. We have exposed this, and people are discussing the issue widely.”

Significantly, the charge has been repeatedly raised by Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan, along with senior Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who have claimed that the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP have a “secret deal” in around 10 Assembly constituencies in Kerala.