VCK Announces Candidates for 8 Seats in DMK Alliance

Chennai, March 29:

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Sunday announced its candidates for the eight Assembly constituencies allotted to it in the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Vanniyarasu from Tindivanam (SC), Sakthivel from Periyakulam (SC), Malathi from Kallakurichi (SC), and Abdul Rahman from Panruti. Party president Thol. Thirumavalavan will contest from Kattumannarkoil (SC), while Sindhanai Selvan (Cheyyur-SC), Ezhil Caroline (Arakkonam-SC), and Panneerdas (Thiruporur) complete the list of nominees.

Notably, sitting MLAs S.S. Balaji and Aloor Shanavas have been denied renomination this time. Party sources said the move reflects an effort to strike a balance within the alliance and introduce new faces in the electoral fray.