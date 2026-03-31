BJP promises ₹3,000 pension, AIIMS in Kerala manifesto

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, announcing a mix of welfare measures, infrastructure projects and religious commitments.

A key highlight of the manifesto is a monthly pension of ₹3,000 for eligible beneficiaries, including women, widows and senior citizens, aimed at providing financial support to vulnerable sections.

The party also promised to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to advanced medical services.

Another major focus of the manifesto is the Sabarimala issue, with the BJP reiterating its commitment to protect the interests of devotees and address concerns related to the temple.

In addition, the manifesto outlines broader welfare and development measures, including support for economically weaker sections, infrastructure expansion, and initiatives aimed at easing the cost of living.

The announcements come as political activity intensifies ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, with parties unveiling their key promises to attract voters across the state.