BJP snatching money from the poor: MK Stalin attacks Centre

Chennai, Mar 31:

“BJP is snatching money from the pockets of the poor,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said, launching a sharp attack on the Union government during an election campaign.

Addressing a public meeting, Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of implementing policies that burden common people, particularly affecting economically weaker sections. He alleged that rising prices and taxation measures have increased financial pressure on ordinary citizens.

“The policies of the BJP government are anti-poor. Instead of supporting people, they are taking money away from them,” he said, positioning his party as a protector of social welfare and inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the welfare initiatives implemented by the state government, stating that his administration has consistently focused on schemes aimed at supporting women, workers, and marginalised communities.

His remarks come amid an intense campaign phase ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, where economic issues and welfare politics have become central themes.