Senthil Balaji clarifies why he is not contesting from Karur

Chennai, Mar 31:

DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji has responded to questions over why he is not contesting from his traditional Karur constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing the issue, he said the decision on constituencies is taken by the party leadership and is based on electoral strategy. He indicated that the move was part of a broader plan to strengthen the party in other regions rather than being limited to one constituency.

The remarks come amid criticism from opposition parties, who have questioned his shift away from Karur, a seat he currently represents. Critics have alleged that the change reflects political pressure and declining support in the constituency.

However, DMK leaders have maintained that fielding him in a different constituency is a calculated move aimed at improving the party’s prospects in key regions.

The development has added to the political buzz ahead of the elections, with parties closely watching candidate placements and constituency strategies across Tamil Nadu.