Stalin has nothing to criticise AIADMK, so talks about Delhi team, says Palaniswami

Chennai, Apr 7:

Despite being in the fray for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Chief Minister M K Stalin is focused on ‘Delhi team’ as he had nothing to criticise the AIADMK, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed on Monday.

Lashing out at the DMK president over perpetuating family rule, Palaniswami claimed Stalin would not have become a councillor had he not been born into late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s family.

“Stalin always calls himself Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. Had he not been born in Karunanidhi’s family Stalin would not have become a councillor. Your identify is your father. I my case, I worked hard to rise in social hierarchy and in the AIADMK, which is a party with democracy,” the AIADMK chief said while addressing poll rallies in support of the party-led NDA in Ariyalur and Perambalur.Turning to the crowd, Palaniswami asked, “Should one family rule continue in Tamil Nadu?” and added that the April 23 election will end family rule in the state.