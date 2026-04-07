Modi promised ‘best’ Puducherry but NDA govt made it worst: Stalin

Puducherry, Apr 7:

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led NDA government in Puducherry, accusing it of failing the Union Territory despite earlier promises.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to make Puducherry the “best”, Stalin alleged that the situation had instead worsened under NDA rule. He claimed that the government had weakened Puducherry’s identity and reduced its governance standards.

In a strong remark, Stalin said the Chief Minister of Puducherry had become a “puppet”, suggesting that the administration was functioning under the control of the Centre rather than independently.

He further accused the NDA regime of effectively turning Puducherry into a “municipality run from Delhi”, highlighting concerns over excessive central interference in the Union Territory’s affairs.