Campaigning Ends This Evening for Assembly Polls in Assam, Keralam & Puducherry

Chennai, Apr 7:

Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry draws to a close this evening.

In the final hours today, top leaders from various political parties will be making concerted efforts to connect with voters and strengthen their support base across these regions. Polling for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam and 30 seats in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on Thursday.

Puducherry saw hectic campaign activity yesterday, with prominent leaders addressing rallies and public meetings across the Union Territory.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin were among those leading the day’s high-voltage campaigning.