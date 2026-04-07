Top Leaders Enter Fray as TN Poll Nominations Close with Over 6,000 Candidates

Chennai, Apr 7:

The nomination process for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections concluded on Monday, marking a high-voltage political contest with over 6,000 candidates entering the fray across 234 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, more than 4,300 nominations were filed, with the final count expected to be confirmed later. The last day witnessed several prominent leaders submitting their papers, intensifying the electoral battle ahead of the April 23 polls.

Among the key candidates are Edappadi K Palaniswami, who filed from his stronghold Edappadi, and veteran DMK leader Duraimurugan, contesting again from Katpadi.

Ministers like R Gandhi also entered the race from Ranipet after a last-minute change in candidature.

Notable entrants include Premalatha Vijayakanth from Vriddhachalam, Sowmya Anbumani from Dharmapuri, Union Minister L Murugan from Avinashi, and former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.