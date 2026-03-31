Piyush Goyal says Vijay may struggle to cross 3–4 seats

Chennai, Mar 31:

union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday took a swipe at actor-turned-politician Vijay, saying it would be difficult for him to win even three or four seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking during his visit to Chennai, Goyal said Vijay lacks a clear understanding of Tamil Nadu’s people, culture and political landscape. He added that while the actor enjoys popularity among fans, it may not necessarily translate into votes.

Drawing comparisons with past examples, the BJP leader noted that several film personalities had entered politics but failed to achieve electoral success. He pointed out that leaders like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa rose to power only after decades of public service and political experience.

Goyal also remarked that Vijay might secure some votes, but crossing even the three- or four-seat mark would be a challenge.

His comments come amid intensifying political activity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, where Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to contest independently.