Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of WB polls

New Delhi, Mar 31:

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, party officials confirmed.

Paes took the oath of membership in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The former Grand Slam champion’s entry adds a high-profile name to the party’s roster as it ramps up campaigning in the state.

The move comes as the BJP seeks to strengthen its appeal among sports enthusiasts and urban voters in West Bengal. Paes, who has represented India in multiple Davis Cup campaigns and won 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles, is expected to play a role in campaign outreach and public engagement, leveraging his popularity and national recognition to connect with a broader electorate.