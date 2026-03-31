Trump eyes early Iran war exit

Washington, Mar 31:

The United States is considering winding down its military campaign against Iran — known as Operation Epic Fury — even if the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, according to senior administration sources and media reports.

President Donald Trump has signalled a willingness to end active hostilities after achieving key military goals — such as degrading Iran’s naval and missile capabilities — rather than continuing the campaign until the waterway is reopened for unrestricted shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial chokepoint through which about 20 % of global oil supply normally flows. Its effective closure — due to Iranian threats and military actions — has disrupted global energy markets, helping push oil prices sharply upward in recent weeks.