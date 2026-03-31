LPG shortage hits Tamil Nadu hotels; black market rates soar to ₹7,500

Chennai, Mar 31:

The hotel and catering industry across Tamil Nadu is facing a severe crisis as commercial LPG cylinders have become scarce, forcing many establishments to procure them at steep black market prices ranging between ₹7,000 and ₹7,500.

According to reports, regular supply from authorised distributors has been disrupted, leaving hotel owners with limited options to keep their kitchens running. Small eateries, tea stalls, and mid-sized hotels are among the worst affected, with several either scaling down operations or temporarily shutting down due to rising fuel costs.

Industry sources said that delays in cylinder delivery have stretched for several days to weeks in some areas, creating uncertainty and operational challenges. With no immediate solution in sight, many businesses are struggling to absorb the increased costs.

As a result, several hotels have begun increasing food prices or reducing menu items to manage expenses. Customers, in turn, are feeling the impact as the cost of everyday food items continues to rise.

Hotel owners have urged authorities to intervene and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, warning that prolonged shortages could lead to widespread closures and further strain the sector.