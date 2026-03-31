Sengottaiyan Says TVK Will Defeat DMK in 2026 Polls

Gobichettipalayam, Mar 31:

K. A. Sengottaiyan has expressed confidence that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam can defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers, Sengottaiyan asserted that actor-politician Vijay is the only leader capable of bringing about a change in government, highlighting the growing public support for TVK across the state. He also claimed that the party’s grassroots strength and people-centric approach would translate into electoral success.

His remarks come amid an intensifying multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu, where TVK is positioning itself as a strong alternative to both DMK and AIADMK, aiming to disrupt the state’s traditional political landscape.