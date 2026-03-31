Vijay booked for violating election rules

Chennai, Mar 31:

TVK chief Vijay has been booked under five sections by Peravallur police for allegedly violating election rules during his campaign in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, officials confirmed.

Election authorities’ complaint states that Vijay used nearly 30 loudspeakers despite permission being granted for only five, creating a public disturbance. In addition, he has been charged with assembling a crowd exceeding 5,000 people and obstructing an ambulance.

The case was filed based on observations from the election monitoring team.Vijay’s nomination filing from the Perambur Assembly constituency drew thousands of supporters, followed by his first roadshow toward Kolathur. The massive crowd caused severe traffic congestion across north Chennai, with traffic grinding to a halt near Vyasarpadi. The convoy took nearly two hours to cover a short distance, getting stuck at key junctions such as Moolakadai and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, as supporters climbed vantage points to take photos and videos.

Amid the chaos, TVK leaders alleged a lack of police deployment and traffic management, despite prior permission for the roadshow.

In a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the party cited risks to public safety and disruption to campaigning, while claiming bias in permissions. They argued that Vijay was denied approval for open-vehicle campaigning, which was granted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The party has urged the Election Commission to intervene, ensure proper security arrangements, and take action against officials for the alleged lapses.