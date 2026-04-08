Annamalai Alleges Election Irregularities by DMK in Coimbatore South

Coimbatore, Apr 8:

At Coimbatore International Airport, former Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai accused DMK candidate Senthil Balaji of multiple election malpractices in the Coimbatore South constituency.

Annamalai claimed that Balaji fielded 18 independent candidates from Karur and 3 from Thondamuthur, all of whom reportedly signed nomination papers before the same notary—a move he described as a “planned conspiracy” to manipulate the election.

“The Chief Minister claims DMK’s victory will start in Coimbatore, but their defeat will also begin here and extend to Chepauk,” Annamalai said.

He further alleged that nomination papers submitted by DMK candidates with irregularities were accepted by election officials with official assistance, and that other candidates were now planning to approach the courts to challenge these entries.

Annamalai also accused Balaji of illegally distributing money, smartwatches, and household items door-to-door in Coimbatore South and of concealing assets improperly during the election process