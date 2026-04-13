Tamil Nadu poll campaign heats up

Chennai, Apr 13:

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, political campaigning across the state has intensified, with major parties and leaders holding rallies, unveiling promises, and sharply attacking rivals.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has been leading an aggressive campaign across the state, highlighting welfare schemes and governance achievements of his government. At a recent rally in Paramakudi, Stalin criticised the BJP-led Centre and accused opposition parties, especially the AIADMK, of remaining silent on key issues affecting Tamil Nadu. He also continued to position DMK as a protector of state rights and social welfare, while unveiling fresh poll assurances including expanded welfare support and infrastructure development plans.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has been addressing multiple rallies across constituencies, focusing on anti-incumbency themes. He has accused the DMK government of governance failures, rising debt, and poor law-and-order conditions. EPS has repeatedly claimed that the ruling party is engaging in personal attacks instead of addressing core issues and has promised corrective governance if voted to power.

Actor-turned-politician and TVK president Vijay has been drawing large crowds in his campaign trail, especially in southern districts. He has unveiled an ambitious “AI-driven governance” vision, including a citizen privilege card, a real-time governance dashboard, and a super app for public services. Vijay has positioned his party as a direct alternative to the DMK, stating that the contest is primarily between TVK and the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman has been touring the state extensively, focusing on Tamil nationalist themes. He continues to reject mainstream “freebie politics” and is appealing to voters on the basis of identity, decentralisation, and structural reforms. His campaign is aimed at consolidating a distinct ideological space outside the Dravidian major parties.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a multi-cornered contest involving DMK, AIADMK, TVK, and NTK, with each party sharpening its narrative around governance, welfare, identity politics, and leadership credibility. Analysts note that the election is shaping into one of the most closely watched and competitive political battles in recent years.