Stalin questions FM over paddy MSP bonus row

Chennai, Apr 13:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin disputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claim regarding the controversy over payment of bonus above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy farmers.

Stalin challenged the Union Minister to place the letter sent by her to the State government in the public domain, asserting that it supported his stand.

He cited the communication addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, in which the Centre had reportedly asked the State government to review its existing bonus policy and consider discontinuing the additional bonus for paddy, stating it had led to bumper production.

Reacting to Nirmala Sitharaman’s post on X that it was up to State governments to decide on bonuses over MSP, Stalin said the letter clearly conveyed a different position.

He added that he had not made any statement that was not already reflected in the official communication and reiterated that there was no need for him to do so.

“If your current claim is true, will you place that letter in the public domain?” Stalin questioned.