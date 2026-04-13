Dr Ramadoss shifted to Chennai hospital for further treatment

Salem/Chennai, Apr 13:

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss was shifted to Chennai for further treatment after he collapsed while campaigning in Salem district on Sunday.

Sources said Ramadoss fainted after completing a campaign event at Pallapatti in Salem. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuranguchavadi, where he received first aid before being moved to another hospital in Seelanaickenpatti for advanced treatment.

He has been to be admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for further medical care.

The incident comes amid an ongoing internal rift within the PMK between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

While Anbumani has aligned with the NDA for the upcoming Assembly elections and secured the party’s ‘mango’ symbol, Ramadoss has been attempting to reclaim control of the party.

Following the split, Ramadoss has aligned with V.K. Sasikala’s faction and announced candidates separately, with both sides actively campaigning ahead of the April 23 polls.