Govt’s proposed delimitation extremely dangerous: Sonia

New Delhi, Apr 13:

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday asserted the real issue with the government’s move to bring bills in a special sitting of Parliament this week is delimitation, not women’s reservation, and claimed the reported delimitation proposal is “extremely dangerous” as well as an “assault” on the Constitution itself.

Sonia Gandhi stressed that any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable.

In an article published in a newspaper, she also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s real intention now is to further “delay and derail” the caste census.

Prime Minister Modi is making appeals to opposition parties to support bills that the government wants to “bulldoze” through Parliament in a “special session” when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak, she said.

“There can be only one reason for the extraordinary hurry, which is to derive political advantage and place the Opposition on the defensive,” she alleged.

The prime minister is, as usual, being economical with the truth, Gandhi claimed.

Tagging Sonia Gandhi’s article, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said she has written about how the real concern in the important process of women’s reservation are the risks and inequities posed by a “rushed delimitation”.