Santhanam steps into zombie comedy with Love Bite

Santhanam is all set to explore a new genre as he headlines the upcoming film Love Bite, marking his entry into the zombie comedy space. The first-look poster of the film has been unveiled, hinting at a quirky mix of horror and humour.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Love Bite is the banner’s 29th project. The neon-themed poster, reminiscent of the eerie style seen in R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps books, features tombstones and undead figures rising from graves—strongly suggesting a zombie-centric storyline.

The film is directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, who previously helmed the horror-comedy Conjuring Kannappan. While the makers have kept details about the plot and supporting cast under wraps, the project is expected to follow the horror-comedy tone that has worked well for Santhanam in recent films.

Notably, Santhanam’s earlier outing DD Next Level also leaned into humour-driven storytelling, and Love Bite appears to continue that trend with a supernatural twist.

Apart from this, Santhanam has a busy lineup ahead, including a role alongside Silambarasan in the upcoming film STR 51, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.