17-year-old delivers baby in Thanjavur, 12-year-old held

Chennai: The Thanjavur all-women police has detained a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 on charges of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl who has since delivered a baby.

The court directed the police to conduct an elaborate investigation whether any other person/s were also involved.

According to reports, the 17-year-old girl from Thanjavur, studying in Class 11, experienced some physical changes recently. When parents enquired the girl, she failed to give a proper reply. Meanwhile, the girl developed severe abdominal pain and she was rushed to Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital where she delivered a girl child.

On being informed by the hospital, the all-women police held an inquiry session with the girl. As she pointed at the boy, police booked him under Pocso Act Section 5 (1) and 5 (j) (ii) read with Sec 6 and arrested him. He has been sent to a juvenile home in Thanjavur.