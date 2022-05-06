Big news for Mahesh Babu fans

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film which also stars Keerthy Suresh will hit theatres on May 12. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have raised excitement levels among all by releasing a Twitter emoji of Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, this is the first time in the Telugu Film Industry that a movie has introduced an emoji of its character.

On Thursday, Mahesh Babu also took to his official Twitter account and ‘tried’ the new emoji. “Just trying out this new emoji (sic)” he wrote as he used the hashtag Sarkaru Vaari Paata and dropped an emoji of himself.