First single from PS 1 released

The first single from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-I was released Sunday. Titled Ponni Nadhi, it was released at a mall in Chennai in front of a huge gathering.

The song crooned by AR Rahman has lyrics by Ilango Krishnan. Ponni Nadhi is the intro song of the film featuring Vanthiyathevan. The event was graced by actors Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Jayaram, who play Vanthiyathevan, Ponniyin Selvan and Azhwarkadiyan Nambi in the film respectively.P roduced by Lyca and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be out 30 September.