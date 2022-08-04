Student of Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital wins medal

Chennai: Dr T Jayanthi, a student of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) – Ophthalmology of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai, was awarded the Gold Medal by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences, in her specialty at the recently held 21st convocation ceremony of NBE in Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

In her comments, Dr Preethi Naveen, Academic Director- Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, said, “We are elated to know that Dr Jayanthi has bagged the Gold Medal in her specialization. Despite the pandemic and shouldering the responsibilities of a mother of two children, she focused on her studies and made our institution proud. Her faculties say that her humble manner and keen medical observations made her a favorite among patients. We are happy that Dr Jayanthi chose to be with us as a research fellow. We are proud to be a part of the remarkable journeys of achievers like Dr Jayanthi and are committed to mentor them through our various educational initiatives.”

In her comments, Dr Jayanthi said, “It gives me great pleasure to receive the Gold Medal from NBE in Medical Sciences. This would not have been possible without the support of my family and the encouragement of my teachers at the institute. Though Covid pandemic had disrupted normalcy, my institution acted swiftly to ensure the continuation of training. I would like to thank the management of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, where I am pursuing a fellowship now for their continued support and good wishes.”