Deverakonda’s Liger gets U/A

Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger has been given a U/A certificate by the censor authorities. The movie runtime stands at two hours twenty minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie, sources in the production house said. Vijay Deverakonda’s highly-anticipated film Liger is helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with the film. The manner in which Vijay Deverakonda transformed into the Liger character and bulked his body to excel the game scenes in the movie, are the other highlights viewers should watch out for.