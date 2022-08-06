Puneeth Rajkumar to be awarded Karnataka Ratna

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar is to be conferred the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award posthumously on November 1. Karnataka’s CM Basavaraj Bommai after the inauguration of the Independence Day Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House said, “We have decided to present the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award to Kannada film star Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1.” Talking to the media Bommai stated, “A committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar’s family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner.” The ‘Power’ actor becomes the tenth recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour award.