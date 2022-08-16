Gautham Karthik-starrer ‘August 16, 1947’ teaser released

Actor Silambarasan released the official teaser of N S Ponkumar directed period film, ‘August 16, 1947’, featuring actor Gautham Karthik in the lead.

Interestingly, the is being produced by ace director A R Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary. The teaser shows that the story of the film is set at a time when India was on the verge of gaining Independence.

It also beautifully shows that at a time when there was no television or photography, how some people, down the south, believed Gandhi to be a tall, strong, muscular, well built man whom the British feared.