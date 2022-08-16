Kanchi seer’s special message

In his Independence Day greetings, Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi said that Sanatana Dharma has been a constant among all the changes that has occured after our Independence.

“Vedas and Shastras help sustain our Dharma. Upanishad says – Satyam Vada- Dharmam Chara- Dharma is the path on which we must lead our lives. It is the moral compass, it is the differentiator between the Good and evil. If our country has withstood aggressions of various types for acons, it is because, out people had the strength given to them by Dharma,” he added.