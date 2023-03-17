Chennai witness sudden downpour

Chennai: Several parts of Chennai witnessed sudden showers this morning. With mercury soaring high for the past few days, the rains has brought the temperature down.

Several places including Tambaram, Meenambakkam, Nanganallur, Pallavaram, Guindy, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyambedu saw rains.

According to N Senthamarai Kannan, director, of the regional weather forecasting centre, Regional Meteorological Centre,

“The sudden rainfall will be due to the convergence of winds. In Chennai, there are chances of light rainfall on March 17, 18 and 19.”

The cause of such turbulent weather is a twin cyclonic circulation; one projected to emerge over Konkan-North Madhya Maharashtra and another over Madhya Pradesh-Telangana. These systems will pull moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and lead to a turbulent interaction between the westerly trough — an extended low-pressure area — and the easterly winds.