TN pilot killed in IAF chopper crash

Chennai: Two pilots were killed after an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, on Thursday. The Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the crash, said a defence spokesperson.

One of the deceased pilots was identified as Major Jayanth A from Theni. The other was identified as Lt Col VVB Reddy.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu had issued condolence message to the families of the deceased.

At around 12:30 pm on Thursday villagers from Bangjalep under Dirang police station informed that a crashed chopper was found. The chopper was the Army Aviation’s Cheetah type.