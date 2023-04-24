India sees a dip in Covid cases

New Delhi: India has recorded 7,178 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 65,683, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

With this, the daily positivity rate was recorded as 9.16 per cent.

On Sunday, the country saw a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806. A day before, India recorded over 12,193 new cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,345, with 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data today.

At 65,683, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,01,865, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The national capital on Sunday logged 948 fresh Covid-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69, according to data shared by the Health department.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,597 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,33,372.

Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, the Health department said.