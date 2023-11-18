Hyundai, Kia unveil new EVs, concept models

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia said on Friday they have unveiled their latest electric vehicle (EV) units and concept models under way at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show as the companies strengthen their electric portfolios.

Hyundai debuted the Ioniq 5 N, the first high-performance EV model of the company’s N brand aimed at the North American market.

The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and a high-output 84 kilowatt-hour battery, providing a combined output of 448 kilowatts, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai also showcased its all-new 2024 Santa Fe SUV model. The company emphasized the unit’s robust and sturdy exterior design, along with its large tailgate and interior space.

Kia said it held a prelaunch press event Thursday (local time) and unveiled two concept models — the EV3 and EV4.

The EV3 is characterized by the implementation of Kia’s new digital Tiger Face design for the company’s EVs. It conveys a sturdy and technologically advanced impression through a compact and robust design language.