Hyundai, Kia unveil new EVs, concept models

Hyundai debuted the Ioniq 5 N, the first high-performance EV model of the company’s N brand aimed at the North American market.
The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and a high-output 84 kilowatt-hour battery, providing a combined output of 448 kilowatts, reports Yonhap news agency.
Hyundai also showcased its all-new 2024 Santa Fe SUV model. The company emphasized the unit’s robust and sturdy exterior design, along with its large tailgate and interior space.
Kia said it held a prelaunch press event Thursday (local time) and unveiled two concept models — the EV3 and EV4.
The EV3 is characterized by the implementation of Kia’s new digital Tiger Face design for the company’s EVs. It conveys a sturdy and technologically advanced impression through a compact and robust design language.