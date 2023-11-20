80s Buildup trailer is out 

The trailer introduces Santhanam as an ardent Kamal Haasan fan, facing a series of comical challenges triggered by the unexpected demise of his grandfather, portrayed by Sunderrajan. The plot takes an entertaining turn as Yama and Chitragupta, played by KS Ravikumar and Munishkanth, make an appearance. Simultaneously, Mansoor Ali Khan’s gang endeavors to infiltrate Santhanam’s ancestral home in pursuit of wealth.

Adding to the comedic chaos, the trailer showcases Santhanam’s attempts to win the heart of his love interest, played by Radhika Preethi. The ensemble cast includes notable names such as Mansoor Ali Khan, Rajendran, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and Thangadurai. Late actors Mayilsamy and Manobala will also be seen in significant roles, promising a laughter-packed cinematic experience.

Director Kalyaan, known for his previous works like “Jackpot,” “Ghosty,” and “Gulaebaghavali,” helms this laughter riot, blending humor with a touch of nostalgia. The film has successfully cleared censorship formalities, securing a U certificate from CBFC.

Ghibran handles the music, Jacob Rathinaraj managing cinematography, and MS Bharathi edits the film.