Nadigar Sangam tells Mansoor to issue public apology

In a stern response to actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s recent sexist comments directed at actor Trisha Krishnan and other actresses, the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, issued a strong condemnation on Sunday. The actors’ body demanded a public apology from Mansoor Ali Khan for his objectionable remarks, considering potential suspension of his membership until he complies.

During a media interaction, he not only made derogatory remarks about Trisha but also made passing references to actors Khushbu and Roja. SIAA President M Nasser expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that he must apologize to the affected actresses in front of the media. The actors’ forum assured its full support to Trisha Krishnan and others affected by Khan’s comments.

The association emphasized that Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments, made under the guise of comedy, were not only disrespectful but also shocking. The statement from SIAA condemned the actor for his sexist remarks and highlighted the need for accountability in the industry.