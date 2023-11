The first single from Captain Miller, Killer Killer, was released by the makers on Wednesday. The song is written by Kaber Vasuki, composed by GV Prakash and sung by Dhanush. Captain Miller is helmed by Arun Matheswaran and backed by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film is scheduled to release for Pongal 2024, along with Ayalaan, Lal Salaam and Aranmanai 4. Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan, Shivrajkumar, John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. @@@