CM pays homage to ‘Captain’

Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his tributes to actor-politician Vijayakanth, who passed away this morning due to pro-illness.

After paying floral tributes at Vijayakanth’s residence, the Chief Minister recalled the good deeds of VIjayakanth.

Earlier DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 71. Vijayakanth’s death was confirmed by officials of Miot Hospital, where he was admitted for pneumonia and was treated with ventilator support.

The yesteryear Tamil actor reported difficulty in breathing and diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, his party earlier said in a statement.