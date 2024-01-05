CM announces Rs 1000 for Pongal festival

Chennai: In a significant move to bring festive cheer to the residents of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced special financial assistance for Pongal.

Ration cardholders in the state will receive an additional Rs 1,000 along with the traditional Pongal gift hamper, offering a tangible boost to households during the harvest festival.

The Chief Minister’s announcement is in line with the government’s commitment to supporting citizens, particularly those in need, during important occasions such as Pongal. The additional financial aid recognizes the economic challenges faced by families, and the gesture is aimed at enhancing the joy of the festive season, a release said.

The cash gift won’t be extended to employees of state and central governments, public sector undertakings, income tax payers and PDS cardholders drawing sugar. “The cash will be given a day before Pongal at PDS outlets,” said an official release.

In addition to the financial support for ration cardholders, Chief Minister Stalin revealed another initiative to benefit women in the state. The monthly Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai honorarium, which is typically disbursed to 1.15 crore women beneficiaries, will be credited in advance on January 10. This proactive step ensures that women have the financial resources they need to celebrate the Pongal festival with joy and enthusiasm.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai honorarium not only acknowledges the invaluable contributions of women to society but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to empowering women economically. By advancing the disbursement of this honorarium, the state aims to enable women to partake in the festivities with a sense of financial security and well-being.

State government had earlier announced a Pongal gift hamper of 1kg of rice, 1kg of sugar and sugarcane. Due to planning and production in advance, free dhoti and saree have been sent to all districts. All necessary arrangements have been made to disburse the dhoti and saree along with a gift hamper.