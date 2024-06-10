Modi signs first file for farmers’ welfare

New Delhi: After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme.

This move will benefit 9.3 crore farmers, distributing around Rs 20,000 crores.

Modi stated, “Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government announced a Rs 2,000 hike in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, increasing the amount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. This fulfills a promise made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement on X, saying, “The state government has increased the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi by Rs 2,000 in the direction of the overall upliftment of farmers. The annual amount of Rs 6,000 given to the farmers has now been increased to Rs 8,000. The state government is committed to the all-round upliftment of the Annadaatas.”

“Continuously moving forward on the resolution of ‘Annadaata-Utthan’…,” he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, launched by PM Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Earlier yesterday, Modi was sworn-in as Prime Minister of India for third time. The swearing-in ceremony, marked by its grandeur and significance, took place in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was attended by leaders from various political parties, top officials, and international dignitaries.

President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, marking the beginning of his third term as the Prime Minister. The ceremony was witnessed by a large gathering, reflecting the importance of this historic moment in Indian politics.

Among the international dignitaries who attended Modi’s swearing-in are: Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Ahmed Afif, Vice-President of Seychelles, Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius.