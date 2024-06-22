Ashwin on the write lane

Penguin Random House has released “I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story” by R. Ashwin and Sidharth Monga in association with Rendezvous by The Chambers at Taj Coromandel, Chennai and HSBC India. The book launch took place at the iconic Taj Coromandel, which is celebrating 50 years of excellence.

Ravichandran Ashwin, arguably India’s greatest match-winner in Test cricket, is celebrated for his remarkable achievements, including being the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets. A crucial member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, Ashwin has also claimed two Indian Premier League titles and a Champions League T20 trophy. Known for his skill as a feisty offspinner and his competence as a batter, Ashwin’s story extends beyond the cricket field.

“I Have the Streets” offers a nuanced and candid portrait of Ashwin’s life before he became a cricket star. The book delves into his childhood struggles with health issues, the relentless support of his middle-class family, and the joy of growing up in a cricket-obsessed neighbourhood. This inspiring narrative reveals how a champion sportsman views the world and what drives him both on and off the field.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the book, R. Ashwin said, “I am very pleased to share my story on the making of a cricketer. Through this book, I hope to inspire many aspiring cricketers.”

Co-author Sidharth Monga added, “I have enjoyed every minute of working on this book with Ashwin. The stories of how it all began, the unique experiences, and the techniques he uses all make their way into this narrative. We are both delighted that it’s being shared with everyone today.”

Speaking on the occasion, Naved Karbelkar, Hotel Manager, Taj Coromandel said, “We are truly honoured to be a part of the launch of R. Ashwin’s autobiography. Taj Coromandel is the preferred venue for important events and it is indeed a privilege to be part of this significant milestone in the life of Ashwin, one of cricket’s most distinguished players. Ashwin’s book would definitely be a great experience for readers from all walks of life and we are happy to bring this experience for our guests.”

Milee Ashwarya, Publisher of the Adult Publishing Group at Penguin Random House India, commented, “This unique book about pursuing your dreams and the life and struggles of a cricketer will keep readers hooked till the end. I congratulate Ashwin and Sidharth on the publication of the book and welcome them to Penguin Random House India. This is a must-read.”