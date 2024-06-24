22 TN fishermen arrested by SL Navy



In a fresh incident, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen on charges of poaching near Delft Island. The fishermen were apprehended along with three mechanised boats, registered as IND-TN-10-MM 84, IND-TN-10-MM 88, and IND-TN-10-MM 340, and their catch was seized. According to officials from the Fisheries Department, the detained fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Port and are likely to be produced before a court after interrogation.

Following the arrests, fishermen associations in Thangachimadam convened an urgent meeting, where they unanimously resolved to boycott fishing activities with immediate effect. Presiding over the meeting, Raja announced that, as a mark of protest, the fishers would refrain from going to sea until the governments intervened and resolved the issue.

The resolution adopted at the meeting highlighted that since 2018, over 150 mechanised boats had been impounded and remained in ports of the island nation. The resolution called on the Union government to intervene, help the fishermen retrieve their boats, and provide funds to repair their trawlers. The fishermen expressed frustration over the prolonged silence of the governments. “We have no option. Our families are confused, and children are under constant fear. Parents are worried about the rising debts,” Raja added.

Officials noted that 507 boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday and were expected to return to shore on Monday.

Fishermen associations have also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take up the issue with the Union government and secure the release of the arrested fishermen and their boats. The associations stressed the urgent need for government intervention to alleviate the ongoing distress among the fishing communities affected by such incidents.