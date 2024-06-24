Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: One more tippler passes away in Salem GH

In a tragic development, a person undergoing treatment for consuming illicit arrack succumbed to his injuries at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday. The deceased, identified as S. Madan, 46, from Karunapuram, died in the early morning hours without responding to treatment.

According to officials, the death toll at Salem Government Hospital (GH) has now risen to 18, with 29 others still receiving treatment. Several of those hospitalized remain in critical condition, raising concerns about the potential for further casualties.

In the wake of the hooch tragedy, police across the Western districts have ramped up efforts to combat the illegal liquor trade and crack down on arrack brewers. Law enforcement authorities are conducting intensified checks, particularly in the Nilgiris district, where remote forest villages are being closely monitored for illicit activities.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Sundaravadivel, during a meeting in Ooty, urged the public to report any information related to the sale of drugs, the brewing of illicit arrack, and other criminal offenses. This appeal to the community highlights the police’s commitment to eradicating the dangerous practice of illegal alcohol production and distribution.

The community’s response to the hooch tragedy has been one of grief and urgent calls for action. Families affected by the incident are seeking justice and support, while local authorities are mobilizing resources to address the crisis. The crackdown on illicit liquor operations is part of a broader effort to prevent further loss of life and to dismantle networks involved in the production and sale of harmful substances.