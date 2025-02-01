Tourism set for a major transformation: FM

India’s tourism sector is set for a major transformation with the introduction of a strategic plan aimed at enhancing infrastructure, improving employment opportunities, and promoting specialized tourism segments. The government, in collaboration with state authorities and private stakeholders, is launching a challenge-mode initiative to develop 50 top tourism destinations across the country.

Tabling Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said,

Under this initiative, tourism sites will be developed with a strong emphasis on infrastructure and hospitality. Hotels that fall under this programme will be included in the harmonised infrastructure list, ensuring streamlined development and financial support. This move is expected to attract both domestic and international investments, creating a world-class tourism ecosystem.

Recognizing the potential of tourism in job creation, the government is implementing several measures to facilitate employment-led growth:

Intensive training programs will be conducted in institutes of hospitality management to equip individuals with industry-relevant skills.

Mudra Loans for Homestays: Entrepreneurs looking to start or expand homestays will receive financial support through Mudra Loans, boosting local tourism economies.

Performance-Linked Incentives (PLIs) for States: States will receive incentives for effective destination management, including the development of tourist amenities and marketing efforts.

E-Visa Expansion: Simplifying visa procedures, including e-visa facilities, for specific tourist categories will enhance accessibility for international visitors.

Medical Tourism and ‘Heal in India’ Initiative

Medical tourism is another area receiving special attention. The Heal in India programme, in partnership with the private sector, aims to make India a top destination for medical treatment and wellness retreats. Steps will be taken to simplify visa norms, improve healthcare infrastructure, and build capacity to attract foreign patients seeking high-quality, affordable medical care.

With these initiatives, India’s tourism sector is poised for remarkable growth, ensuring better facilities, more job opportunities, and a globally competitive travel experience. The focus on infrastructure, employment, and specialized tourism will significantly contribute to economic development, making India a preferred global destination.