US approves extradition of 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Speaking at a joint press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a US visit, President Donald Trump on Thursday said, “Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice.”