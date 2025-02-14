US to supply F–35 jets to India, both sides to work on mega trade deal

At his Oval Office in the White House on Thursday (Friday India time), Trump warmly welcomed Modi with a long handshake and a bear hug while describing the prime minister as a “great friend” for a long time and a “terrific” man.

The US president, at a joint media briefing with the Indian prime minister following the talks, said both sides are looking at striking a major trade deal soon while calling import duties imposed by India on certain US products as “very unfair” and “strong”.