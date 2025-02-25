Germany: US President congratulates CDU’s win

Trump drew parallels between the circumstances of the election in Germany and the political situation in the United States, asserting that Germans had grown tired of a “no common sense agenda.”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election. Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany, and for the United States of America under the leadership of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump. Congratulations to all — many more victories to follow!!!”