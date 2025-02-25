Jaishankar cautions Bangladesh over ridiculous claims

Jaishankar’s caution comes amid Dhaka’s increasingly hostile behaviour towards New Delhi. Voicing his concern sternly, the foreign minister said Bangladesh must “make up their mind” right now on which direction they want their relations with India to head.

Highlighting Dhaka’s duplicity, Jaishankar said Bangladesh cannot say it wants good ties with India while blaming New Delhi at the same time for everything that goes wrong for them domestically.

“If every day someone in the interim government stands up and blames India for everything – some of those things if you look at the reports, are absolutely ridiculous…You cannot, on the one hand, say that ‘I would now like to have good relations with you’, but I wake up every morning and blame you for everything that goes wrong. It is a decision that they must make,” Jaishankar said at a public function.