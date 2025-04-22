EMU train derails near Royapuram; no casualties reported

Chennai, Apr 22:

A suburban EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) train heading towards Chennai Beach from Avadi derailed near Royapuram station on Tuesday, causing temporary disruption to rail services in the area.

According to reports, the derailment took place between Royapuram and Chennai Beach stations when two pairs of wheels from the third coach of the train slipped off the tracks. The incident occurred during the morning hours when the train was operating under moderate speed, significantly minimizing the risk to passengers.

Fortunately, due to the controlled speed of the train, no injuries were reported. Passengers were safely evacuated, and railway officials quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and begin restoration efforts. Senior railway officers from Southern Railway, along with emergency response teams, initiated the re-railing process and began clearing the track to resume normal operations.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the derailment may have been caused by a track alignment issue or a mechanical fault in the coach, though a detailed investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause.

Railway authorities assured the public that safety remains a top priority and that alternative arrangements were made for commuters affected by the disruption. Several local services on the Chennai Beach-Tiruvallur route were either delayed or temporarily suspended until the track was declared safe for operations.

This incident has once again highlighted the importance of regular maintenance and timely inspections of rail infrastructure, especially in high-traffic suburban corridors like Chennai’s. Authorities have promised to expedite the inquiry and implement necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.