Rajaputhiran – Review

Family entertainer

Rajaputhiran shines as a heartfelt family entertainer, anchored by a strong emotional core and sincere performances. Veteran actor Prabhu Ganesan delivers a compelling portrayal of Chellaiya, a devoted father whose bond with his son forms the soul of the film. Vetri complements him well, showcasing versatility through lively dance numbers, action-packed scenes, and tender romantic moments.

Set against a vibrant rural backdrop, the story explores the deep connection between Chellaiya and his son Pattamuthu, along with a charming romance between Pattamuthu and Poochendu. The narrative gains momentum when Pattamuthu becomes entangled in the schemes of the local antagonist, Linga, played effectively by Komal Kumar, whose intense presence adds much-needed tension despite some overdone character traits.

The film’s music elevates the mood, with melodious songs and captivating dance sequences, particularly those featuring Vetri. While the comedy track by Thangadurai offers nostalgic charm, some humor might not resonate with everyone. Nevertheless, the film maintains a steady pace without dragging, delivering an enjoyable experience that celebrates relationships, values, and emotions.

Directed by Mahaa Kandan and produced by Crescent Cine Creations, Rajaputhiran is a wholesome cinematic journey that will leave viewers with a warm smile.